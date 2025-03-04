Minus 1340 soldiers and hundreds of units of equipment: the General Staff reported on enemy losses over the day
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military eliminated 1,340 Russian soldiers and 244 units of equipment over the past day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 879,410 individuals.
The Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the aggressor country, Russia. Over the past day, Ukrainian military personnel eliminated 1,340 enemy soldiers and 244 units of enemy weapons and military equipment. This was reported in the morning of March 4 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.03.25 are approximately as follows:
- personnel ‒ 879,410 (+1,340) eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10,255 (+3)
- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 21,298 (+8)
- artillery systems ‒ 24,064 (+45)
- MLRS ‒ 1,306 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,094 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- tactical level UAVs ‒ 27,741 (+86)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,085 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive vehicles and fuel tankers ‒ 39,428 (+101)
- special equipment ‒ 3,768 (0)
Data is being updated
Reminder
On March 3, there were 91 combat clashes, of which 19 occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians carried out 45 airstrikes and conducted 4,139 shellings, using 950 kamikaze drones.
