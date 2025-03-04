Australia is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine after the suspension of US aid
Kyiv • UNN
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated his readiness to consider participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. The statement came after Trump's decision to suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky.
Australia is considering the possibility of sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN citing the publication Bloomberg.
Details
On Tuesday, March 4, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking to reporters in Sydney, stated that Australia is open to applications for participation in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine.
Currently, discussions are underway regarding potential peacekeeping, and from my government's perspective, we are open to considering any proposals in the future
"We support the people of Ukraine and President Zelensky," added Anthony Albanese.
It is noted that his comments came after President Donald Trump ordered a halt to all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, trying to increase pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky following disputes between the two leaders in the Oval Office.
Reminder
Donald Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky. The supply of American military equipment, including weapons in transit and in transit zones, will be temporarily halted.
According to an American official familiar with the situation, it will take some time, possibly a few days or weeks, for the effects of the suspension of U.S. military aid to be felt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, once the current supplies in the country begin to deplete, the consequences will be serious, even if other countries rush to fill this gap.
