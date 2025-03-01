Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
Kyiv • UNN
The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand expressed support for Ukraine after the spat between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office. The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering position on protecting Ukraine's sovereignty.
The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand have expressed support for Ukraine after an altercation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to both leaders, UNN reports.
Details
"For three years, Australia has proudly supported the brave people of Ukraine in their fight to defend their sovereignty from the brutality of Russian aggression and to uphold international law. Australia stands with Ukraine," wrote Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in X.
"New Zealand remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine as it defends itself in a war started by Russia. It is stepping up to defend a proud, democratic and sovereign nation, and to uphold international law," wrote New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Laxon in X.
"Thank you for your support," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy replied to both leaders.
Addendum
On Friday, February 28, an unprecedented altercation erupted in the Oval Office in the White House when, as CNN describes it, "President Donald Trump rebuked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Never before," CNN notes, has a U.S. president "verbally attacked his visitor the way Trump did Zelenskiy."
Later, Western leaders began to support Ukraine.
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine01.03.25, 00:53 • 100346 views