Over 90 enemy attacks were repelled on the frontline over the last day: Russian Armed Forces again caused casualties among the civilian population

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Over 90 enemy attacks were repelled on the frontline over the last day: Russian Armed Forces again caused casualties among the civilian population

Over 90 enemy attacks were repelled on the frontline over the last day: Russian Armed Forces again caused casualties among the civilian population

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over 90 enemy attacks were repelled at the frontline over the last day, and Russian-terrorist forces caused civilian casualties as a result of missile and air strikes.

According to the General Staff, 98 combat engagements took place over the past day: the enemy launched 3 missile and 64 air strikes, fired 93 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and populated areas. As a result of the actions of the Russian invaders, multi-storey and private buildings, infrastructure were destroyed and damaged, and there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, UNN reports .

Details

Within the last day:

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 35 attacks were repelled.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in the vicinity of populated areas: Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Terny, southeast of Vyymka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Vodiane, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who is trying to encircle Avdiivka: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 10 attacks in the areas of Severne, Tonenke and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupying forces: over the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault actions.

Russian shelling of Ukrainian settlements:

The following were hit by air strikes: Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Sumy region; Varvarovka, Vilkhuvatka, Kharkiv region; Terny, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, Vuhledar, Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region; Krasny Mayak, Krynky, Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 command post, 2 artillery pieces and 1 enemy radar.

AddendumAddendum

There were no significant changes in the operational situation in the Kupyansk sector, as well as in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts active subversive activities

Recall

As of February 11, 2024, the Russian occupiers' personnel losses amounted to 395,200 people. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, and 16 artillery systemsyesterday.

During a night attack, air defense forces eliminated all attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv: no casualties or damage in the capital11.02.24, 06:54

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

