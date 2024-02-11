Over 90 enemy attacks were repelled on the frontline over the last day: Russian Armed Forces again caused casualties among the civilian population

According to the General Staff, 98 combat engagements took place over the past day: the enemy launched 3 missile and 64 air strikes, fired 93 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and populated areas. As a result of the actions of the Russian invaders, multi-storey and private buildings, infrastructure were destroyed and damaged, and there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, UNN reports .

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 35 attacks were repelled.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in the vicinity of populated areas: Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Terny, southeast of Vyymka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Vodiane, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who is trying to encircle Avdiivka: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 10 attacks in the areas of Severne, Tonenke and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupying forces: over the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assault actions.

Russian shelling of Ukrainian settlements:

The following were hit by air strikes: Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Sumy region; Varvarovka, Vilkhuvatka, Kharkiv region; Terny, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Antonivka, Vuhledar, Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhya region; Krasny Mayak, Krynky, Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 command post, 2 artillery pieces and 1 enemy radar.

There were no significant changes in the operational situation in the Kupyansk sector, as well as in the Volyn and Polissya sectors. In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts active subversive activities

As of February 11, 2024, the Russian occupiers' personnel losses amounted to 395,200 people. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, and 16 artillery systemsyesterday.

