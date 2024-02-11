During a night attack, air defense forces eliminated all attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv: no casualties or damage in the capital

During the night attack, all the attack drones targeting Kyiv were eliminated by air defense forces on the outskirts of the city. No casualties or damage were reported in the capital. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

Last night the enemy launched another air attack on the capital of Ukraine. The attack was carried out with the help of Shahed attack drones, which the enemy launched from the Chauda training ground located in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Enemy drones were approaching Kyiv from the west.

An air alert was announced in the capital and lasted almost 2 hours. Thanks to effective air defense measures, all enemy Shahed drones targeting Kyiv were destroyed on the outskirts of the city (the exact number will be released by the Air Force).

Add

According to the preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a change in the direction of movement of several groups of Shahid drones in different regions