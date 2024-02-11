During a night attack, air defense forces eliminated all attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv: no casualties or damage in the capital

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 47281 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113632 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119743 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162013 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163769 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264762 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176372 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166735 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235462 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 90192 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 71770 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 49269 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 84609 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 43601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264764 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235463 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220965 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246443 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232766 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113634 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 94552 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98272 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116335 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117055 views
During a night attack, air defense forces eliminated all attack drones on the outskirts of Kyiv: no casualties or damage in the capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103340 views

The air defense forces destroyed all attack drones targeting Kyiv on the outskirts of the city, with no casualties or damage reported in the capital.

During the night attack, all the attack drones targeting Kyiv were eliminated by air defense forces on the outskirts of the city. No casualties or damage were reported in the capital. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

Last night the enemy launched another air attack on the capital of Ukraine. The attack was carried out with the help of Shahed attack drones, which the enemy launched from the Chauda training ground located in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Enemy drones were approaching Kyiv from the west.

An air alert was announced in the capital and lasted almost 2 hours. Thanks to effective air defense measures, all enemy Shahed drones targeting Kyiv were destroyed on the outskirts of the city (the exact number will be released by the Air Force).

Add

According to the preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in the capital.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a change in the direction of movement of several groups of Shahid drones in different regions11.02.24, 01:50 • 71458 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

