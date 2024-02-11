The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a change in the direction of movement of several groups of Shahid drones in different regions

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101556 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128245 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129535 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171066 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169121 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275229 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177792 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148713 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244014 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101272 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83280 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 79895 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92331 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32604 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275233 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244018 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254692 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240607 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 781 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128251 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103568 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103722 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120031 views
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a change in the direction of movement of several groups of Shahid drones in different regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71459 views

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported changes in the movement of groups of Iranian-made Shahed drones in different regions of the country: some of them are heading northwest of Vinnytsia, west along the border between Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad, and from Kirovohrad to Cherkasy.

A change in the direction of movement of "Shahed" groups in different regions of the country has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest data of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

Vinnytsia region: a group of "Shahed" is heading northwest. 

Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions: another group of "Shahed" is moving west along the border of these regions. 

Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions: a group of "shaheds" from Kirovohrad region is sent to Cherkasy region. 

Black Sea and Mykolaiv region: several new groups of "shahed" from the Black Sea are heading to Mykolaiv region. 

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
mykolaivMykolaiv

