In the Cherkasy region, an explosive device was thrown into the yard of a serviceman of the 4th Department of the Zvenigorod RTCC and joint venture, which caused an explosion in the courtyard of a house. Family members were not injured. About it UNN reports with Reference to the Cherkasy regional shopping center.

Details

It is reported that there was an attack on the household of a serviceman of the 4th Department of the Zvenigorod RTCC and joint venture.

On May 30, an explosive device was thrown in the village of Katerynopol by unknown persons, which caused an explosion in the courtyard of the House of a sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fortunately, the family members were not injured. By the way, the serviceman came to the defense of Ukraine with the beginning of a full-scale war, the son also defends the country at the front, and the daughter lost her husband in the war - the message says.

It is noted that the law enforcement agencies were promptly informed.

We would like to draw public attention to the fact that this unacceptable case occurred against the background of a shameful information campaign aimed at discrediting military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support centers and the Defense Forces of Ukraine - they say in the shopping center.

Recall

In Bukovina, a person liable for military service attacked with a gas canister on a representative of a shopping center, as a result of which the serviceman received chemical burns to his eyes and respiratory tract.

