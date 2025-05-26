Rutte: NATO allies need to invest in arms production for peace

NATO allies' problem is not a lack of companies, but the readiness of the defense industry. They have a $50 trillion economy versus Russia's $2 trillion, but that's not enough without strategic investment in arms production. Allies need to invest more in the defense industrial base to support Ukraine and ensure sustained and lasting peace in Europe. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a speech to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, reports UNN correspondent.

The problem with our defense is that we have fantastic companies, but they don't actually produce enough of what we need. The US and all the other 31 allies together have a $50 trillion economy. Russia only has 2 trillion and 40 times more ammunition than the US. This is absolutely unsustainable – he stressed, comparing the forces of the allies and the aggressor.

So Rutte stressed that arms production is the next key point to be addressed after increasing allies' defense spending. He stressed that NATO will do everything necessary to support Ukraine in its struggle and bring it to a "final lasting peace on this defense industrial issue." At the same time, he noted that he is confident in achieving the defense goal, but as for the defense industry, it is "the most difficult part," according to him.

He cited China as an example, saying that their defense industry operates on 10-year contracts, which NATO allies, for example, cannot fulfill.

Look at your system, your system works year after year, most of your prime ministers work from election cycle to election cycle - he stressed.

So Rutte noted that a change in approach is needed not only to help Ukraine have defense industrial support right now, but also after a potential long-term ceasefire and beyond - a peace agreement.

Hopefully we will achieve this as soon as possible. Of course, we have other initiatives. I mentioned to you the French-British initiative, the coalition of the willing. There are other initiatives to ensure the next, say, support for Ukraine after a peace agreement, to make sure that there is no repetition of the Minsk agreements, that Putin never again tries to seize one square kilometer, one square mile of Ukraine - he concluded.

Thus, the key task now is to increase defense production and invest in our own security and peace in Ukraine.

