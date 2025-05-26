Rutte: NATO allies need to invest in arms production for peace

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 19662 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 55792 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 59135 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 77981 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 93435 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 77858 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 81880 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 84479 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80198 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85024 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.5m/s
89%
747mm
Popular news

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 57513 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 31002 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 45948 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 33762 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 31701 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 33636 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 434540 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 470532 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 421112 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 511222 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 15049 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 35230 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 171358 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 275285 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 109318 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Rutte: NATO allies need to invest in arms production for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that allies should increase investments in the defense industry to support Ukraine and guarantee lasting peace in Europe. Arms production is a key issue.

Rutte: NATO allies need to invest in arms production for peace

NATO allies' problem is not a lack of companies, but the readiness of the defense industry. They have a $50 trillion economy versus Russia's $2 trillion, but that's not enough without strategic investment in arms production. Allies need to invest more in the defense industrial base to support Ukraine and ensure sustained and lasting peace in Europe. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a speech to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, reports UNN correspondent.

The problem with our defense is that we have fantastic companies, but they don't actually produce enough of what we need. The US and all the other 31 allies together have a $50 trillion economy. Russia only has 2 trillion and 40 times more ammunition than the US. This is absolutely unsustainable 

– he stressed, comparing the forces of the allies and the aggressor.

So Rutte stressed that arms production is the next key point to be addressed after increasing allies' defense spending. He stressed that NATO will do everything necessary to support Ukraine in its struggle and bring it to a "final lasting peace on this defense industrial issue." At the same time, he noted that he is confident in achieving the defense goal, but as for the defense industry, it is "the most difficult part," according to him.

He cited China as an example, saying that their defense industry operates on 10-year contracts, which NATO allies, for example, cannot fulfill.

Look at your system, your system works year after year, most of your prime ministers work from election cycle to election cycle 

- he stressed.

So Rutte noted that a change in approach is needed not only to help Ukraine have defense industrial support right now, but also after a potential long-term ceasefire and beyond - a peace agreement.

Hopefully we will achieve this as soon as possible. Of course, we have other initiatives. I mentioned to you the French-British initiative, the coalition of the willing. There are other initiatives to ensure the next, say, support for Ukraine after a peace agreement, to make sure that there is no repetition of the Minsk agreements, that Putin never again tries to seize one square kilometer, one square mile of Ukraine 

- he concluded.

Thus, the key task now is to increase defense production and invest in our own security and peace in Ukraine.

Putin stated that Russia was forced to start the “SVO”, and they are trying to make Russia guilty of it26.05.25, 19:04 • 2592 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Europe
China
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.13
Bitcoin
$109,399.00
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,371.21
Ethereum
$2,543.10