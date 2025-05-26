Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was literally forced to start the war, and they are trying to make Russia guilty of it.

Putin stated this during a meeting with entrepreneurs, reports UNN.

Details

We didn't organize the coup in Ukraine. We were constantly told that we need democracy, elections... they carried out a coup and that was it, as if it should be so. Bloody and then they went on to suppress Donbas and so on, to destroy people from helicopters, planes. They forced us to do what we are doing now, and they are trying to make us guilty of it - said Putin.

Let us remind you

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that US President Donald Trump "realizes" that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin "lied" to him.

US President Donald Trump has always had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but "something happened" with the latter.