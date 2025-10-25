A new species of butterfly in the US was named after the murdered Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska

In the United States of America, a scientist named a new species of butterfly after Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In this way, the scientist wants to immortalize the memory of the victim of a knife wound. This is reported by ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

The butterfly, named "Iryna's Azure," was first spotted by researcher Ronald Gatrell in South Carolina in 1985, but the insect did not receive an official name at the time.

In 2018, Harry Pavulaan, director of the International Lepidoptera Survey, traveled to South Carolina, collected a series of butterflies, and studied the specimens. After several years of research, Pavulaan and his reviewer found that the insect was the "first known hybrid introgression" for Azure butterflies. Before Iryna Zarutska's murder, the American scientist had already decided on a name for the new butterfly species, but after learning about the tragic death of the Ukrainian woman, he decided to name the insect in her honor.

"This will outlast most other tributes because it's a living organism. Her name will be immortalized," ABC News quotes Harry Pavulaan.

Recall

23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died of stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against Brown for the murder of the Ukrainian refugee. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Decarlos Brown Jr., accused of murdering Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, comes from a family with active criminal activity. His brother, sister, and father have numerous convictions for various crimes.

Donald Trump condemned this murder and blamed the Democratic Party for this crime and used the tragedy for political campaigning.