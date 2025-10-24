Jamaica and several other islands are under threat due to the approaching powerful storm Melissa

Tropical Storm Melissa brings torrential rains as it moves through the Caribbean, increasing the risk of floods and landslides in Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to UNN.

Details

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Melissa's strongest winds reached 75 kilometers per hour, moving 345 kilometers southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. The storm, which has prompted warnings and advisories for Jamaica and Haiti, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 hurricane by Monday.

Due to Melissa's slow movement, the risk of a prolonged multi-day period of potentially destructive winds, heavy rains leading to life-threatening flash floods and numerous landslides, and storm surge continues to increase for Jamaica. — wrote Philip Papin, a senior hurricane specialist at the center.

He added that "preparations to protect life and property should be expedited to completion" before these intense rains begin this weekend.

Melissa is likely to be the most destructive storm to form in the Atlantic since the six-month season began on June 1. Most have remained far offshore, with the exception of storms Barry and Chantal, which hit Mexico and South Carolina respectively earlier in the summer, and Hurricane Imelda, which claimed at least two lives as it swept through the Caribbean.

So far, 13 storms have been recorded in the Atlantic in 2025, which is normal for this time of year. However, in addition to 51 centimeters of precipitation, Melissa will bring powerful winds and dangerous storm surges to the southern coast of Jamaica. Flooding is expected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, increasing the risk of landslides due to the mountainous island terrain early next week.

Jamaican officials have opened dozens of storm shelters and warned residents to prepare for evacuation on short notice, the state news agency reported.

Addition

France, Germany, and other Western European countries are facing a "weather bomb" with hurricane-force winds of up to 160 km/h and torrential rains. The peak of the storm is expected on October 24 in Germany, causing transport chaos and a drop in temperatures.