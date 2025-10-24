Jamaica and several other islands are under threat due to the approaching powerful storm Melissa

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
05:15 PM • 2940 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 3538 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 10688 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 16108 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 15866 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31340 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 23264 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 19173 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27312 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69673 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5.1m/s
82%
738mm
Popular news
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv regionOctober 24, 07:48 AM • 45996 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussedOctober 24, 07:50 AM • 48928 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideoOctober 24, 09:56 AM • 36285 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 26278 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 25389 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 4372 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31345 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 25500 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 26388 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69677 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Bloggers
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
London
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"02:55 PM • 5860 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 10844 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 23673 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 49596 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 32929 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Su-34
Gold
James Webb Space Telescope

Jamaica and several other islands are under threat due to the approaching powerful storm Melissa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Tropical Storm Melissa brings torrential rains, increasing the risk of floods and landslides in Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. The storm is predicted to intensify into a powerful Category 4 hurricane by Monday.

Jamaica and several other islands are under threat due to the approaching powerful storm Melissa

Tropical Storm Melissa brings torrential rains as it moves through the Caribbean, increasing the risk of floods and landslides in Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to UNN.

Details

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Melissa's strongest winds reached 75 kilometers per hour, moving 345 kilometers southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. The storm, which has prompted warnings and advisories for Jamaica and Haiti, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 hurricane by Monday.

Due to Melissa's slow movement, the risk of a prolonged multi-day period of potentially destructive winds, heavy rains leading to life-threatening flash floods and numerous landslides, and storm surge continues to increase for Jamaica.

— wrote Philip Papin, a senior hurricane specialist at the center.

He added that "preparations to protect life and property should be expedited to completion" before these intense rains begin this weekend.

Melissa is likely to be the most destructive storm to form in the Atlantic since the six-month season began on June 1. Most have remained far offshore, with the exception of storms Barry and Chantal, which hit Mexico and South Carolina respectively earlier in the summer, and Hurricane Imelda, which claimed at least two lives as it swept through the Caribbean.

So far, 13 storms have been recorded in the Atlantic in 2025, which is normal for this time of year. However, in addition to 51 centimeters of precipitation, Melissa will bring powerful winds and dangerous storm surges to the southern coast of Jamaica. Flooding is expected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, increasing the risk of landslides due to the mountainous island terrain early next week.

Jamaican officials have opened dozens of storm shelters and warned residents to prepare for evacuation on short notice, the state news agency reported.

Addition

France, Germany, and other Western European countries are facing a "weather bomb" with hurricane-force winds of up to 160 km/h and torrential rains. The peak of the storm is expected on October 24 in Germany, causing transport chaos and a drop in temperatures.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Dominican Republic
Haiti
South Carolina
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
France
Germany