Representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties called on the US government to abandon the status quo in relations with Russia after the end of the Cold War and to recognize Moscow as a permanent threat to global security. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

The Helsinki Commission argues that Washington should rethink its approach to Russia, as it has done to China over the past few years, and allocate resources accordingly.

The priority of the strategy outlined in the report is to ensure that Ukraine wins a defensive war against Russia. The commission calls for “massive” military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv and for the Ukrainian armed forces to be allowed to strike deep into Russia with US-supplied weapons, - the statement said.

The report's proposals go further than the Biden administration's commitments to Ukraine and contradict the positions of former President Trump, the Republican nominee, and his allies in Congress.

The Republican chairman of the Helsinki Committee, Representative Joe Wilson (South Carolina), rejected the possibility that Trump would reach a deal with Putin. “There's no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump will see through the insincerity of the war criminal Putin,” Wilson told the publication. “Putin is not someone with whom you can reach a substantive agreement that will endure.

The report urges the United States to prepare for a long-term confrontation, realizing that Russia has a long history of violent imperialism against its neighbors, Europe, and the world at large.

The conclusions seem obvious given the extent of Moscow's violations of international law and norms, including the seizure of Crimea and occupation of Donbas in 2014, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the invasion and occupation of Georgia in 2008, the Kremlin's attacks on political dissidents at home and abroad, and interference in elections in the United States and other democratic countries, - the publication notes.

The report calls for abandoning 30 years of misguided policy that believed that cooperation with Russia and economic incentives would soften its behavior.

The Helsinki Report recommends not to ignore Russia's nuclear threats, but to address the problem with “common sense.” The report calls for a plan to respond to possible nuclear threats and attacks.

Overall, the report advocates for full U.S. engagement with allies around the world, especially with countries on the front lines of Russian aggression, manipulation, and coercion. This includes calls for increased military support, economic investment, development assistance, and a focus on soft power such as education and people-to-people exchanges.

