Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103420 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166903 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137793 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143101 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112071 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172715 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Bipartisan committee in the United States calls for a review of the strategy towards Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 52082 views

A bipartisan committee in the United States calls for recognizing Russia as a permanent threat and revising the strategy. It proposes massive assistance to Ukraine and preparations for a long-term confrontation with Russia.

Representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties called on the US government to abandon the status quo in relations with Russia after the end of the Cold War and to recognize Moscow as a permanent threat to global security. This was reported by The Hill, according to UNN.

Details

The Helsinki Commission argues that Washington should rethink its approach to Russia, as it has done to China over the past few years, and allocate resources accordingly.

The priority of the strategy outlined in the report is to ensure that Ukraine wins a defensive war against Russia. The commission calls for “massive” military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv and for the Ukrainian armed forces to be allowed to strike deep into Russia with US-supplied weapons,

- the statement said.

The report's proposals go further than the Biden administration's commitments to Ukraine and contradict the positions of former President Trump, the Republican nominee, and his allies in Congress.

The Republican chairman of the Helsinki Committee, Representative Joe Wilson (South Carolina), rejected the possibility that Trump would reach a deal with Putin. “There's no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump will see through the insincerity of the war criminal Putin,” Wilson told the publication. “Putin is not someone with whom you can reach a substantive agreement that will endure.

The report urges the United States to prepare for a long-term confrontation, realizing that Russia has a long history of violent imperialism against its neighbors, Europe, and the world at large.

The conclusions seem obvious given the extent of Moscow's violations of international law and norms, including the seizure of Crimea and occupation of Donbas in 2014, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the invasion and occupation of Georgia in 2008, the Kremlin's attacks on political dissidents at home and abroad, and interference in elections in the United States and other democratic countries,

- the publication notes.

The report calls for abandoning 30 years of misguided policy that believed that cooperation with Russia and economic incentives would soften its behavior.

The Helsinki Report recommends not to ignore Russia's nuclear threats, but to address the problem with “common sense.” The report calls for a plan to respond to possible nuclear threats and attacks.

Overall, the report advocates for full U.S. engagement with allies around the world, especially with countries on the front lines of Russian aggression, manipulation, and coercion. This includes calls for increased military support, economic investment, development assistance, and a focus on soft power such as education and people-to-people exchanges.

“Offers of surrender": Harris says that some in the US are trying to force Ukraine to give up territories to Russia26.09.24, 23:52 • 19009 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
krymCrimea
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

