Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“Offers of surrender": Harris says that some in the US are trying to force Ukraine to give up territories to Russia

“Offers of surrender": Harris says that some in the US are trying to force Ukraine to give up territories to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19009 views

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that proposals to give Ukraine's territories to Russia are capitulation, not peace. She reaffirmed her unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of protecting democratic values.

Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that some people in the United States are forcing Ukraine to give up its territories to Russia, but these proposals are very similar to those of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are not proposals for peace - they are proposals for surrender, which is dangerous and unacceptable. Harris said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Some in our country are trying to force Ukraine to give up significant territories, and are also demanding that Ukraine agree to neutrality and abandon its security ties with other countries. These proposals are very similar to Putin's proposals. But they are not proposals for peace - they are proposals for surrender, which is dangerous and unacceptable 

- Harris said.

She declared her unwavering support for Ukraine and that she would make every effort to ensure that Ukraine wins this war.

"We continue to fulfill our role as a global leader. We must cooperate with our allies and partners. We must defend democratic values and stand up to aggressors. The American people know very well what freedom and independence mean. Putin's aggression is not only an attack on the people of Ukraine, it is also an attack on fundamental concepts such as sovereignty and territorial integrity," Harris added.

Previously

Harris statedthat if dictators like Putin are allowed to seize other people's territories with impunity, they will continue to do so, and Putin may target Poland, the Baltic states, and other NATO allies.

Context

US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance revealed details of Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan includes the creation of a demilitarized zone and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.  

Zelenskyy on Trump's peace plan: I can't understand it because there are no details15.09.24, 20:21 • 69678 views

Subsequently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Donald Trump's alleged "peace plan," which was recently revealed by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. According to Zelenskyy, its implementation could threaten a global conflict.

"His message seems to be that Ukraine has to make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of the price and who will pay it. The idea that the world should end this war at the expense of Ukraine is unacceptable," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising