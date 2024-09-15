Zelenskyy on Trump's peace plan: I can't understand it because there are no details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not understand Donald Trump's plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war if he wins the November elections. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.

I can't understand it today (what Trump's plan is to end the war - ed.) because there are no details of what he thinks and what it means. So my position is that the pre-election period and pre-election messages are pre-election messages. Sometimes they are not quite realistic. So, I think these messages can be disturbing for us, for all our people, but I spoke to Donald Trump on the phone and he said he was very supportive. We had a good conversation. He will be very supportive. He understands how difficult it is to survive during a war, and he will do everything to strengthen Ukraine. It's great that it sounds like that, but that's why I want to share this plan, to hear his reaction,