Zelenskyy on Trump's peace plan: I can't understand it because there are no details
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian president said he did not understand Trump's plan to end the war because of the lack of details. Zelenskyy emphasized that he had a phone conversation with Trump, who promised support for Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not understand Donald Trump's plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war if he wins the November elections. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.
I can't understand it today (what Trump's plan is to end the war - ed.) because there are no details of what he thinks and what it means. So my position is that the pre-election period and pre-election messages are pre-election messages. Sometimes they are not quite realistic. So, I think these messages can be disturbing for us, for all our people, but I spoke to Donald Trump on the phone and he said he was very supportive. We had a good conversation. He will be very supportive. He understands how difficult it is to survive during a war, and he will do everything to strengthen Ukraine. It's great that it sounds like that, but that's why I want to share this plan, to hear his reaction,
US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance revealed details of Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan includes the creation of a demilitarized zone and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.