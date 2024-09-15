Zelenskyy on Trump's peace plan: I can't understand it because there are no details

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118681 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193323 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150892 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151317 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142262 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112359 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184755 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105012 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 53182 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 80063 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 76210 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 51188 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 57810 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193323 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195701 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184755 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211645 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199943 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148609 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147966 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143130 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159594 views
Zelenskyy on Trump's peace plan: I can't understand it because there are no details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69679 views

The Ukrainian president said he did not understand Trump's plan to end the war because of the lack of details. Zelenskyy emphasized that he had a phone conversation with Trump, who promised support for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not understand Donald Trump's plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war if he wins the November elections. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, UNN reports.

I can't understand it today (what Trump's plan is to end the war - ed.) because there are no details of what he thinks and what it means. So my position is that the pre-election period and pre-election messages are pre-election messages. Sometimes they are not quite realistic. So, I think these messages can be disturbing for us, for all our people, but I spoke to Donald Trump on the phone and he said he was very supportive. We had a good conversation. He will be very supportive. He understands how difficult it is to survive during a war, and he will do everything to strengthen Ukraine. It's great that it sounds like that, but that's why I want to share this plan, to hear his reaction,

- Zelensky said.

Recall

US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance revealed details of Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan includes the creation of a demilitarized zone and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

