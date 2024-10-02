Hurricane Helene: search for survivors continues in North Carolina

Search and rescue teams are working in the mountainous regions of western North Carolina after Hurricane Helen. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Rescuers are facing difficulties due to the destroyed infrastructure, including washed-out roads and destroyed bridges.

According to reports, the hurricane killed at least 140 people in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers reach isolated areas and restore communications.

Local authorities are urging residents to take safety precautions and follow information from rescue services.

