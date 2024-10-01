More than 600 people are missing due to Hurricane Helene in the United States

More than 600 people have gone missing or are presumed missing due to Hurricane Helen in the United States, according to the White House, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

US Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said that the death toll from Hurricane Helene could reach 600 people.

"Based on the information we have, it looks like there may be as many as 600 lives lost, but we have no confirmation of that," Sherwood-Randall said at a White House briefing.

"We know that at least 600 people are missing or unaccounted for," said the US President's advisor .

Hurricane Helene has already claimed 128 lives in the United States

About 2 million people are without power and 50,000 people are trying to restore power in several states. Roads blocked by debris and downed communication lines are hampering search and rescue efforts.

Authorities are having to airlift essentials, including food and water, to certain areas due to road closures.

Addendum

Hurricane Helene, which hit Florida on Thursday, started as a category four hurricane and became the most powerful on record, making landfall in Big Bend, Florida, before moving north to Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee.