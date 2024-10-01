Hurricane Helene has already claimed 128 lives in the United States

At least 128 people lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Helen, which hit the United States a few days ago. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to official data, the largest number of people died in North Carolina - 56. In South Carolina, 30 people died, 25 in Georgia, 11 in Florida, four in Tennessee, and two in Virginia.

In addition, more than 600 people have been reported missing as a result of the disaster. The floods blocked hundreds of highways and left tens of thousands of homes without power and communication.

Recall

On September 27, Hurricane Helene hit the coast of Florida, reaching Category 4 with winds reaching 140 miles per hour.

This is the strongest hurricane ever observed in the Big Bend region.

The storm brought with it not only strong winds, but also significant precipitation, which could lead to massive power outages and flooding in the southeast.