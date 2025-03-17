Tornadoes in the USA: 37 dead due to bad weather, Trump deployed the National Guard in Arkansas
Kyiv • UNN
At least 37 people have died in several US states due to tornadoes and strong winds. Trump has activated the National Guard in Arkansas, and authorities are helping those affected by the disaster.
Tornadoes and strong winds raged in several US states over the weekend, killing at least 37 people, and US President Donald Trump on Sunday activated the National Guard in tornado-stricken Arkansas, UNN writes, citing Fox News.
Details
Strong winds hit the Heartland on Saturday, threatening Missouri, Mississippi, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma with tornadoes that destroyed buildings and homes. Northern states, including South Dakota and Minnesota, received blizzard warnings.
"We are actively monitoring the strong tornadoes and storms that have affected many states in the South and Midwest - 36 innocent lives have been lost and even more people have been left devastated," Trump noted in a Sunday post on X.
"The National Guard has been deployed to Arkansas, and my administration is ready to assist state and local officials as they help their communities recover from the damage," the US President wrote.
The US National Guard said on Twitter that its officers in Arkansas "will support civilian authorities providing security and humanitarian assistance in communities affected by the tornadoes in central and eastern Arkansas".
According to the publication, the number of victims by state was as follows: Alabama: 3, Arkansas: 3, Mississippi: 6, Missouri: 12, Oklahoma: 1, Texas: 4, Kansas: 8.
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Sunday that there were about 50 National Guard troops and 40 state police officers in Arkansas.
Some areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and New Mexico were evacuated on Friday.
Strong winds have caused wildfires on the southern plains, and severe storms and tornadoes are also possible in eastern Louisiana, western Georgia, central Tennessee, western North and South Carolina, and western Florida, the publication writes.
