In the US states affected by Hurricane Helene, many residents are without running water, cellular phone service and electricit

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

In the US states affected by Hurricane Helene, many residents are without running water, cellular phone service and electricit

In the US states affected by Hurricane Helene, many residents are without running water, cellular phone service and electricit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13971 views

After Hurricane Helen, many residents of North and South Carolina remain without water, communication and electricity. President Biden visited the affected states, where rescuers continue to search for missing persons.

After Hurricane Helene devastated the southeastern United States almost a week ago, mountain dwellers in western North Carolina are turning to old-fashioned methods of communication and survival.

Writes UNN with reference to apnews and tv5monde.

Many residents of North and South Carolina are still without water supply, mobile communication and electricity. At the same time, rescuers were searching for people who went missing after Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage to the southeastern United States and killed at least 166 people.

In Black Mountain, in the town square, local leaders stood around a picnic table and shouted out news about when power might be restored. One woman took notes to pass on to her neighbors. Next to the fence, a makeshift bulletin board listed the names of people still missing

- reports the Associated Press.

At the same time, in other areas, mules delivered medicines to houses on the tops of mountains, and residents collected water from streams and cooked on camp stoves.

Image

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris visited the states affected by Hurricane Helene. Arriving early on Wednesday afternoon, Biden traveled to South Carolina; then the US president went to the neighboring state of North Carolina, which was hit hardest.

"What I saw there broke my heart... But on the ground, we saw neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers and staff standing side by side, and people leaning on each other. This is America," Joe Biden said on X.

Image

UNN previously reported that Hurricane Helene in the United States has already claimed the lives of 128 people.

Search and rescue teams work in the mountainous regions of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The hurricane has killed at least 140 people in six states, with the death toll expected to rise.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

kamala-harrisKamala Harris
associated-pressAssociated Press
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
mexicoMexico
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

