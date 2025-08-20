$41.360.10
US National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington: what's happening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2364 views

National Guard troops from four states are arriving in Washington to combat illegal migrants and suppress unrest. This has caused concern among residents of the capital, especially among Hispanic merchants.

US National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington: what's happening

National Guard troops from four states have begun to be deployed to Washington. This was reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

According to the publication, National Guard soldiers from West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Louisiana have begun arriving in Washington along with immigration agents. Their stated purpose is to combat illegal migrants and suppress unrest. These troops from other states will perform similar duties to the District of Columbia National Guard soldiers already on the streets, including protecting monuments and crowd control, and will reside in military bases and hotels.

This caused considerable alarm among non-American residents of the US capital. In particular, it concerns merchants in the Columbia Heights area of Washington – one of them told reporters that most of his customers and fellow vendors "just disappeared," especially those who speak Spanish.

At the same time, according to Washington police, the number of crimes registered in the US capital this week decreased by approximately 8% compared to the previous week. However, there were some differences in these data: the number of crimes such as robberies and car thefts decreased, while the number of burglaries slightly increased, and the number of murders remained unchanged.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that approximately 120,000 Ukrainian refugees in the US will begin to lose humanitarian protection from August 15.

And although Donald Trump promised that he would allow Ukrainians who fled the war to remain in the US until the end of hostilities, the first deportations have already begun.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
