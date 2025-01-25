ukenru
All monkeys were caught in the US two months after they escaped from a research center

All monkeys were caught in the US two months after they escaped from a research center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30797 views

In South Carolina, the last 4 rhesus monkeys out of 43 that escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center were caught. The monkeys survived in the woods for two months and survived a rare snowfall.

The last four of the 43 rhesus monkeys that escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center two months ago have been captured in South Carolina, USA. This is reported by AP, UNN writes.

Details

The rhesus monkeys escaped after, according to police, an employee did not fully close their enclosure at the Alpha Genesis facility, where monkeys are bred for medical research and which locals call a "monkey farm.

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard noted that the animals are in good condition. 

While the monkeys were on the loose, it snowed in the area for the first time in seven years, reaching a height of 8 centimeters. They were recaptured after two months of living in the forest, having survived this rare snowstorm.

Alpha Guard staff monitored the monkeys and set humane traps. Most of them were lured back with food, given peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and "monkey biscuits," a high-protein food specially formulated for rhesus monkeys.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that 43 rhesus monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center in South Carolina due to the negligence of a new employee. The police assure that the animals are harmless and ask not to contact them.

