The last four of the 43 rhesus monkeys that escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center two months ago have been captured in South Carolina, USA.

The rhesus monkeys escaped after, according to police, an employee did not fully close their enclosure at the Alpha Genesis facility, where monkeys are bred for medical research and which locals call a "monkey farm.

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard noted that the animals are in good condition.

While the monkeys were on the loose, it snowed in the area for the first time in seven years, reaching a height of 8 centimeters. They were recaptured after two months of living in the forest, having survived this rare snowstorm.

Alpha Guard staff monitored the monkeys and set humane traps. Most of them were lured back with food, given peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and "monkey biscuits," a high-protein food specially formulated for rhesus monkeys.

43 rhesus monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center in South Carolina due to the negligence of a new employee. The police assure that the animals are harmless and ask not to contact them.