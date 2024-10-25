“Daughter” of VW Scout revealed its vision for electric cars, including a model with a gas-powered generator
Scout Motors has announced two electric vehicles - the Traveler SUV and the Terra truck with prices starting at $60,000. The vehicles will have a range of up to 563 kilometers, and the versions with a gas generator will have a range of more than 800 kilometers.
Scout Motors, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, unveiled two electric vehicles on Thursday that it hopes will attract U.S. buyers with styling that seeks a point of contact between the modern and the rugged, where the digital doesn't supplant the mechanical, Tech Crunch reported, writes UNN.
Details
The company will also offer variants of its all-electric Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra truck that will feature an integrated gas generator using a system called Harvester, a reference to the brand's roots with the International Harvester Scout from the 1960s.
The Scout electric vehicles - a truck and SUV - won't be available until 2027 at the earliest. When they finally go into production, the vehicles will have a body-on-frame chassis, a non-split rear axle, front and rear mechanical interlocks, and a powertrain that will provide acceleration from zero to 96.5 km per hour in 3.5 seconds (in some configurations).
The company said Thursday that the all-electric models are expected to have a range of up to about 563 kilometers. The electric vehicles will also be equipped with Tesla's North American charging standard. But the company will also offer variants with an extended range of more than 804 kilometers, made possible by an integrated gas generator.
Prices
The Scout Traveler and Terra models will have a starting price of less than $60,000. Scout noted that those prices could be as low as $50,000 with available incentives. That's assuming the incentives outlined in the American Inflation Relief Act remain in place. Scout is poised to take advantage of these incentives because it will design the cars in Michigan and manufacture them in a new $2 billion plant capable of producing 200,000 electric cars a year in South Carolina.
Scout is also taking the controversial step of selling its electric vehicles directly to consumers, which will avoid the use of VW dealerships. The company said potential customers can pre-order to order the Scout Traveler SUV or Scout Terra truck for a refundable $100.
