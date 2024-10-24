Tesla is testing a robot taxi service: Musk promised its launch next year

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.5m/s
75%
Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Tesla is testing a robot taxi service: Musk promised its launch next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17722 views

Elon Musk announced plans to launch Tesla's self-driving taxi service in California and Texas in 2025. The company is already testing the service with employees, but will need regulatory approval for a commercial launch.

Tesla is testing a robot taxi service: Musk promised its launch next year

Billionaire Elon Musk said he hopes to launch a service that will allow people to call Tesla self-driving cars in California and Texas in 2025, and claims that his company is already testing this service with employees, UNN reports citing TechCrunch.

Details

The comments, made Wednesday at Tesla's third-quarter earnings conference call, go further than what Musk promised two weeks ago at the Cybercab presentation. On that stage, Musk promised that Model 3 and Model Y owners would be able to use an "unsupervised" version of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software in California and Texas. But he did not mention a taxi network, despite the fact that Tesla has been teasing this idea for years, the publication writes.

It is unclear whether Tesla needs to obtain a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to conduct the tests, which Elon Musk said his company is already conducting. 

David Lau, Tesla's vice president of software, said during a phone call that the cars that employees called in had drivers to ensure safety. And to be clear, no Tesla car can currently drive itself without human intervention.

Today, Tesla's Full Self-Driving, or FSD, software is considered an advanced driver assistance system - not an autonomous driving system like the one Waymo uses in its Robotax. FSD offers some automated features that are available on highways and city streets, but the system still requires the driver's attention and control.

Musk said during the call that Tesla will go through the proper regulatory approval process in California before opening such a service to ordinary consumers, although he complained about bureaucratic red tape and said he expects a smoother process in his home state of Texas. The regulatory process in California for launching a commercial robotaxi service has several layers that require approval from the Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Public Utilities Commission. Waymo is the only company authorized to operate a commercial driverless robotaxi service in San Francisco.

Musk also suggested that Tesla could launch the service in other states by the end of next year.

As the publication notes, these statements come after years of over-promising by Musk about Tesla's ability to develop software that can autonomously drive cars. And Musk acknowledged on Wednesday that cars equipped with what Tesla calls Hardware 3, which it began building into its electric vehicles in 2019, may not eventually be able to drive themselves. If Tesla ever gets to the point where its software can drive vehicles unattended and it doesn't run on Hardware 3, Musk has promised to replace the hardware at no cost to owners.

Elon Musk presented a robotaxi11.10.24, 19:06

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Tesla, Inc.
California
Texas
Elon Musk
San Francisco
