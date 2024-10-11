Elon Musk presented a robotaxi
Kyiv • UNN
Tesla has unveiled a prototype of the Robovan autonomous electric vehicle for transportation of up to 20 people. Production will start in 2026, with a price of less than $30,000.
Writes UNN with reference to Radiotelevisione svizzera and TechCrunch.
Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's Robovan prototype at the company's We, Robot event in Los Angeles. The Robovan will be an electric, autonomous vehicle about the size of a bus designed to transport people in high-density areas. According to Musk, it will be able to transport up to 20 people at a time, as well as carry cargo.
Production of the new model will begin in 2026, and it will be available for less than $30,000.
The autonomous future has already arrived. Today we have 50 fully autonomous cars here. You will see Model Y and Cybercab. All of them are unmanned
The Cybercab will cost 20 cents per 1.5 km, use inductive chargers and not require an outlet; it will rely on cameras and artificial intelligence, without needing any other equipment.
With robotics and artificial intelligence, Tesla could be worth 40 times its current capitalization, Musk believes.
He also talked about autonomous vehicles as the future of transportation and said that human-driven cars will soon seem outdated, just like elevators with human operators today.
