Tesla recalls more than 27 thousand Cybertrucks for the fifth time this year

Tesla on Thursday said it would recall more than 27 ,000 Cybertruck electric vehicles in the United States because of a delay in the rearview camera image that could impair visibility for the driver and increase the risk of a collision, UNN reports citing Reuters.

This is the fifth recall initiated by Tesla for Cybertruck 2024 models since January. Tesla is releasing a software update to address the latest issue.

The latest recall affects most U.S. Cybertruck vehicles and is the largest of five for electric vans this year. Tesla issued a recall in April to fix a loose accelerator pedal pad and another in June for problems with the wipers and exterior trim.

The electric vehicle manufacturer began deliveries of the Cybertruck in November 2023 after a two-year delay due to production issues and battery supply restrictions. Tesla does not disclose data on the production or delivery of Cybertrucks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has released a truck inspired by Blade Runner to update the company's aging lineup amid slowing demand for electric vehicles. Problems with the model are closely monitored by investors due to the resources Tesla has invested in its development.