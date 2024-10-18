Flavored tea, a blanket, and good TV shows: what to watch on an autumn weekend

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 31737 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 134317 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 185603 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 116014 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 350895 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176685 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147024 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196692 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125677 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108430 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
71%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 7930 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 6000 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 12328 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 18401 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 12854 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 13522 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 31740 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 93818 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 134318 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 185603 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24833 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27289 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41015 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49350 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137818 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Flavored tea, a blanket, and good TV shows: what to watch on an autumn weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19017 views

A selection of touching love series to watch in the fall. From historical dramas to modern melodramas, here are five series that reveal different facets of love relationships.

Flavored tea, a blanket, and good TV shows: what to watch on an autumn weekend

True love for life, experiences and desires, difficult choices and disappointments, the struggle for happiness - all this is for lovers of incredible films. UNN offers a selection of touching love series that you can watch on an autumn weekend.

The summer I Turned Pretty (2022) - is a melodrama about a love triangle between a girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first broken heart and the magic of one perfect summer. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Hahn.

  • Genre: Drama, Romance
  • Country: USA
  • Directed by: Erica Dunton, Jeff Chan, Jesse Peretz, Zoe R. Cassavetes
  • Starring: Lola Tun, Christopher Brini, Gavin Kasalezhno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chun, Rachel Blanchard.

Bridgerton (2020) - is a historical, romantic drama set in the early nineteenth century in Regency England. The story tells of the large, respected Bridgerton family, consisting of Lady Violet, who is widowed after the death of her husband Edmund, and eight children - four sons and daughters, named in alphabetical order in the order of their birth. All the representatives of high society are looking forward to the last ball of the season, which will take place in the royal palace. The participants of this event usually use this ball to boast of a successful marriage or to find a worthy mate. Their fate and reputation depend entirely on the favor of the British Queen and the gossip of the mysterious Lady Wilddown.

  • Genre: Series, Drama, Melodrama
  • Country: USA
  • Directed by: Tom Verica, Tricia Brock, Sheri Faulkson
  • Cast: Nicola Coghlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Gant, Will Tilston, Luke Newton, Julie Andrews.

Outlander (2014) - is a story about a British nurse Claire Randall, who is engaged in helping the wounded during the Second World War. One day, Frank, Claire's husband, invites her to Scotland for their second honeymoon. While studying plants, the girl is miraculously transported back in time to 1743, when the Scots were fighting the British. The main character finds herself all alone in a dangerous world. Fortunately, she is helped by a handsome, young soldier, Jamie Fraser, with whom she starts a romantic relationship. It would seem that Claire is happy, but she does not know whether she will stay in 1743 forever or whether she will have to return to the place where her loving husband Frank, who remained in another time, is waiting for her.

  • Genre: Series, Drama, Fantasy, Melodrama
  • Country: USA
  • Directed by: Metin Hussein, Jamie Payne, Stephen Wolfenden
  • Cast: Catherine Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix, John Bell, Cesar Dombey, Caitlin O'Ryan, Lauren Lyle, Tobias Menzies.

Sweet Magnolias (2020) - is a story about three best friends from South Carolina who communicate since childhood and share all the ups and downs of life. Maddie is a young housewife with two adult sons and a young daughter who is trying to survive a divorce from her husband Bill. Helen is an energetic and attractive girl, always with a positive attitude. She is a real hunter who does not manage to find family happiness. Dana runs a bar where her friends constantly gather, but the institution has not brought a decent salary for a long time, so the heroines decide to buy a large house and set up a spa there.

  • Genre: Series, Drama, Melodrama
  • Country: USA
  • Directed by: Norman Buckley, Laura Nisbet, Kelly Williams
  • Cast: Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Gidley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruning, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (2024) - is a story about shy Ruby Bell from a modest family who has a cherished dream of entering Oxford University. However, the realization of her dream has to be postponed when she receives a scholarship to the elite private college Maxton Hall, where the children of the rich and powerful study. Inside this educational institution, there is a strict hierarchy among the students based on money, luxury, and power. Ruby inadvertently learns the secret of the heir to the millionaire James Beaufort. The arrogant boyfriend decides to keep her silent at all costs. He chases and intimidates the girl, but their fight unexpectedly ignites a spark of passion between them.

  • Genre: Series, Drama, Melodrama
  • Country: Germany
  • Director: Tarek Roelinger, Martin Schreier
  • Cast: Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Gardung, Sonia Weisser, Fedya van Geyt, Andre Guo, Justus Risner, Ben Felipe, Runa Greiner, Govinda Gabrielle Ciolletti.
Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
South Carolina
England
Germany
