Flavored tea, a blanket, and good TV shows: what to watch on an autumn weekend
Kyiv • UNN
A selection of touching love series to watch in the fall. From historical dramas to modern melodramas, here are five series that reveal different facets of love relationships.
True love for life, experiences and desires, difficult choices and disappointments, the struggle for happiness - all this is for lovers of incredible films. UNN offers a selection of touching love series that you can watch on an autumn weekend.
The summer I Turned Pretty (2022) - is a melodrama about a love triangle between a girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first broken heart and the magic of one perfect summer. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Hahn.
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Country: USA
- Directed by: Erica Dunton, Jeff Chan, Jesse Peretz, Zoe R. Cassavetes
- Starring: Lola Tun, Christopher Brini, Gavin Kasalezhno, Sean Kaufman, Jackie Chun, Rachel Blanchard.
Bridgerton (2020) - is a historical, romantic drama set in the early nineteenth century in Regency England. The story tells of the large, respected Bridgerton family, consisting of Lady Violet, who is widowed after the death of her husband Edmund, and eight children - four sons and daughters, named in alphabetical order in the order of their birth. All the representatives of high society are looking forward to the last ball of the season, which will take place in the royal palace. The participants of this event usually use this ball to boast of a successful marriage or to find a worthy mate. Their fate and reputation depend entirely on the favor of the British Queen and the gossip of the mysterious Lady Wilddown.
- Genre: Series, Drama, Melodrama
- Country: USA
- Directed by: Tom Verica, Tricia Brock, Sheri Faulkson
- Cast: Nicola Coghlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Gant, Will Tilston, Luke Newton, Julie Andrews.
Outlander (2014) - is a story about a British nurse Claire Randall, who is engaged in helping the wounded during the Second World War. One day, Frank, Claire's husband, invites her to Scotland for their second honeymoon. While studying plants, the girl is miraculously transported back in time to 1743, when the Scots were fighting the British. The main character finds herself all alone in a dangerous world. Fortunately, she is helped by a handsome, young soldier, Jamie Fraser, with whom she starts a romantic relationship. It would seem that Claire is happy, but she does not know whether she will stay in 1743 forever or whether she will have to return to the place where her loving husband Frank, who remained in another time, is waiting for her.
- Genre: Series, Drama, Fantasy, Melodrama
- Country: USA
- Directed by: Metin Hussein, Jamie Payne, Stephen Wolfenden
- Cast: Catherine Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix, John Bell, Cesar Dombey, Caitlin O'Ryan, Lauren Lyle, Tobias Menzies.
Sweet Magnolias (2020) - is a story about three best friends from South Carolina who communicate since childhood and share all the ups and downs of life. Maddie is a young housewife with two adult sons and a young daughter who is trying to survive a divorce from her husband Bill. Helen is an energetic and attractive girl, always with a positive attitude. She is a real hunter who does not manage to find family happiness. Dana runs a bar where her friends constantly gather, but the institution has not brought a decent salary for a long time, so the heroines decide to buy a large house and set up a spa there.
- Genre: Series, Drama, Melodrama
- Country: USA
- Directed by: Norman Buckley, Laura Nisbet, Kelly Williams
- Cast: Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Gidley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruning, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears.
Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (2024) - is a story about shy Ruby Bell from a modest family who has a cherished dream of entering Oxford University. However, the realization of her dream has to be postponed when she receives a scholarship to the elite private college Maxton Hall, where the children of the rich and powerful study. Inside this educational institution, there is a strict hierarchy among the students based on money, luxury, and power. Ruby inadvertently learns the secret of the heir to the millionaire James Beaufort. The arrogant boyfriend decides to keep her silent at all costs. He chases and intimidates the girl, but their fight unexpectedly ignites a spark of passion between them.
- Genre: Series, Drama, Melodrama
- Country: Germany
- Director: Tarek Roelinger, Martin Schreier
- Cast: Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Gardung, Sonia Weisser, Fedya van Geyt, Andre Guo, Justus Risner, Ben Felipe, Runa Greiner, Govinda Gabrielle Ciolletti.