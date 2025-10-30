The US Senate will hold hearings on the mass abductions and indoctrination of Ukrainian children by Russians. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

Indoctrination is the process of coercively teaching people an ideology, doctrine, or a certain belief system without criticism. It can be used in religious, political, or propaganda contexts.

This term often has a negative connotation and implies imposing ready-made opinions on a person or group of people, as opposed to education, which offers an objective and critical view of things.

It is reported that two senators from the Democratic and Republican parties intend to summon the Russian ambassador in Washington to the Senate to testify about the abduction of Ukrainian children. However, the date has not yet been determined.

These senators are Lindsey Graham (Republican from South Carolina) and Brian Schatz (Democrat from Hawaii). They stated that they are working on holding hearings in the Senate Subcommittee on State Funding, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the issue of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated: this step will be an important stage in exposing the crimes that Russia is committing against Ukrainian children: illegal displacement, militarization, and deprivation of Ukrainian identity.

Recall

US First Lady Melania Trump announced that eight Ukrainian children had been reunited with their families after Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to her letter, delivered by Donald Trump during a meeting with the dictator in Alaska.