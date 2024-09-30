Hurricane Helene kills at least 90 people in the United States

The Southeast of the United States began large-scale cleanup and recovery efforts on Sunday, with the death toll approaching 100 after Hurricane Helene left millions without power, destroyed roads and bridges, and caused severe flooding from Florida to Virginia, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Winds, rain and storm surges reportedly killed at least 90 people in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia. Officials feared that more bodies would be found.

With cell phone towers down across the region, hundreds of people have yet to contact their loved ones and are reported missing.

According to insurers and forecasters, losses ranged from $15 billion to more than $100 billion, as water supply, communications, and major transportation routes were affected.

In North Carolina, almost all of the deaths were recorded in Buncombe County, where 30 people died, Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a video conference.

County Manager Evryl Pinder said she is asking the state for emergency food and drinking water assistance. Streets in the picturesque city of Asheville were flooded with water.

In Flat Rock, North Carolina, there were massive power outages, and people stood in line for hours to get gasoline.

Approximately 2.7 million customers across the South were without power on Sunday, a U.S. Department of Energy official said, down 40% from Friday, after unprecedented storm surges, fierce winds and dangerous conditions spread over hundreds of miles.

South Carolina reported 25 deaths, Georgia - 17, and Florida - 11, according to the governors of these states.

CNN reported 93 deaths in the South, citing state and local officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit the affected areas this week as soon as he can do so without disrupting emergency services, the White House said.

On Monday, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit Valdosta, Georgia, to get information about the effects of the storm and "facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid," his campaign said.

On Thursday evening, Helene made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, triggering heavy rain and destroying homes that had stood for decades.

Hurricane Helen weakened to a tropical storm after hitting Florida