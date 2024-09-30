Hurricane Helene kills at least 90 people in the United States

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72166 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168011 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138380 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143452 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139169 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182647 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173155 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100634 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110320 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112439 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51462 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58133 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168011 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200530 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189434 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142085 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146821 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138230 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155098 views
Actual
Hurricane Helene kills at least 90 people in the United States

Hurricane Helene kills at least 90 people in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18831 views

The Southeast of the United States has begun a large-scale cleanup after Hurricane Helene. The disaster claimed about 90 lives, left millions without power, and caused up to $100 billion in damage.

The Southeast of the United States began large-scale cleanup and recovery efforts on Sunday, with the death toll approaching 100 after Hurricane Helene left millions without power, destroyed roads and bridges, and caused severe flooding from Florida to Virginia, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Winds, rain and storm surges reportedly killed at least 90 people in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia. Officials feared that more bodies would be found.

With cell phone towers down across the region, hundreds of people have yet to contact their loved ones and are reported missing.

According to insurers and forecasters, losses ranged from $15 billion to more than $100 billion, as water supply, communications, and major transportation routes were affected.

In North Carolina, almost all of the deaths were recorded in Buncombe County, where 30 people died, Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a video conference.

County Manager Evryl Pinder said she is asking the state for emergency food and drinking water assistance. Streets in the picturesque city of Asheville were flooded with water.

In Flat Rock, North Carolina, there were massive power outages, and people stood in line for hours to get gasoline.

Approximately 2.7 million customers across the South were without power on Sunday, a U.S. Department of Energy official said, down 40% from Friday, after unprecedented storm surges, fierce winds and dangerous conditions spread over hundreds of miles.

South Carolina reported 25 deaths, Georgia - 17, and Florida - 11, according to the governors of these states.

CNN reported 93 deaths in the South, citing state and local officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit the affected areas this week as soon as he can do so without disrupting emergency services, the White House said.

On Monday, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit Valdosta, Georgia, to get information about the effects of the storm and "facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid," his campaign said.

Addendum

On Thursday evening, Helene made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, triggering heavy rain and destroying homes that had stood for decades.

Hurricane Helen weakened to a tropical storm after hitting Florida27.09.24, 14:50 • 14541 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
white-houseWhite House
virginiaVirginia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
floridaFlorida

Contact us about advertising