GM recalls nearly 23,000 Chevy and Cadillac vehicles: the reason is tire problems

General Motors is recalling nearly 23,000 Chevy Equinox EV and Cadillac Optiq vehicles due to problems with tires manufactured by Continental Tire. This is reported by Electrek, according to UNN.

In a letter sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, GM stated that it decided to recall some 2025-2026 Chevy Equinox EV and Cadillac Optiq models due to a safety violation. - the report says.

It is reported that the reason for this decision was problems with tires manufactured by Continental Tire.

According to Continental, the tires were manufactured during the week of October 6, 2024, and may have a defect that could cause the tire tread to partially or completely detach. Records indicate that the defect is caused by an improper tread base rubber compound.

Owners of affected vehicles may notice unusual tread wear or bulging, vibrations while driving, or tire noise. GM is not aware of any incidents related to this defect but is recalling the products for safety reasons.

The recall includes:

2026 Cadillac Optiq: 214;

Chevy Equinox EV: 1832;

2025 Cadillac Optiq: 3468;

Chevy Equinox EV: 17,400.

Recall

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall of 19,077 Nissan electric vehicles in the US due to a potential fire hazard.