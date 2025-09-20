Italdesign hints at Honda NSX supercar revival

The Italian studio Italdesign hinted at the revival of the Japanese supercar Honda NSX, but it is not yet clear what to expect from the NSX tribute project, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

"Italdesign-Giugiaro - an Italian studio that created everything from the Lotus Esprit and Maserati Bora to the original Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai Pony - is planning a tribute project to the Honda NSX (or Acura NSX for Americans), the Japanese supercar," the publication writes.

Italdesign announced the project on Facebook, but without detailed information. It posted images of the Honda and NSX logos alongside its own, with the caption: "A tribute to an iconic car. To be continued."

In addition to setting trends in style by releasing its own production and concept cars, the company also knows how to rework existing designs. In 2018, the company created the Nissan GT-R50 to celebrate the GT-R's 50th anniversary, which was launched into limited production. And after Ford released the fifth-generation retro-styled Mustang in 2005, Italdesign quickly introduced its version – the Giugiaro Mustang.

However, the publication notes, NSX fans may find it strange that Italdesign is making a modern tribute to a 1990s supercar. The fact is that the original NSX was inspired by the style of the 1984 Honda HP-X concept, developed by the competing Italian company Pininfarina. HP-X stands for Honda Pininfarina eXperimental and set the template for the NSX with a wedge-shaped body and a mid-mounted V6 engine (actually based on a Formula 2 racing engine).

"A tribute to style is one thing, but will there be a third-generation production NSX?" the publication notes.

And immediately adds: rumors have been circulating since the second-generation NSX left showrooms in 2022. Then-Honda Vice President Shinji Aoyama stated that in 2024, the automaker would release an "NSX-type car" with an electric powertrain, which would be a logical continuation of the gasoline-powered first generation and the hybrid second generation. Honda's planned transition to more hybrids now makes another hybrid NSX more likely, but nothing has been confirmed yet, the publication notes.

