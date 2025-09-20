Italdesign hints at Honda NSX supercar revival

$41.250.05
10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery
September 20, 02:55 AM
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic
September 20, 04:38 AM
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA
September 20, 04:40 AM
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine
September 20, 06:16 AM
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations
08:02 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
08:41 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 20, 04:00 AM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:05 PM
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 60638 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 11:23 AM
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 49293 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Gavin Newsom
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 04:00 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
September 19, 02:03 PM
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
September 19, 10:18 AM
Italdesign hints at Honda NSX supercar revival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Italian design house Italdesign announced a tribute project to the Honda NSX, posting an image of the Honda and NSX logos alongside its own. The company is known for reworks of existing designs, such as the Nissan GT-R50 and the Giugiaro Mustang.

Italdesign hints at Honda NSX supercar revival

The Italian studio Italdesign hinted at the revival of the Japanese supercar Honda NSX, but it is not yet clear what to expect from the NSX tribute project, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Italdesign-Giugiaro - an Italian studio that created everything from the Lotus Esprit and Maserati Bora to the original Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai Pony - is planning a tribute project to the Honda NSX (or Acura NSX for Americans), the Japanese supercar," the publication writes.

Italdesign announced the project on Facebook, but without detailed information. It posted images of the Honda and NSX logos alongside its own, with the caption: "A tribute to an iconic car. To be continued."

In addition to setting trends in style by releasing its own production and concept cars, the company also knows how to rework existing designs. In 2018, the company created the Nissan GT-R50 to celebrate the GT-R's 50th anniversary, which was launched into limited production. And after Ford released the fifth-generation retro-styled Mustang in 2005, Italdesign quickly introduced its version – the Giugiaro Mustang.

However, the publication notes, NSX fans may find it strange that Italdesign is making a modern tribute to a 1990s supercar. The fact is that the original NSX was inspired by the style of the 1984 Honda HP-X concept, developed by the competing Italian company Pininfarina. HP-X stands for Honda Pininfarina eXperimental and set the template for the NSX with a wedge-shaped body and a mid-mounted V6 engine (actually based on a Formula 2 racing engine).

"A tribute to style is one thing, but will there be a third-generation production NSX?" the publication notes.

And immediately adds: rumors have been circulating since the second-generation NSX left showrooms in 2022. Then-Honda Vice President Shinji Aoyama stated that in 2024, the automaker would release an "NSX-type car" with an electric powertrain, which would be a logical continuation of the gasoline-powered first generation and the hybrid second generation. Honda's planned transition to more hybrids now makes another hybrid NSX more likely, but nothing has been confirmed yet, the publication notes.

Honda plans to create revolutionary solid-state batteries for electric vehicles21.11.24, 10:55 • 17772 views

Julia Shramko

