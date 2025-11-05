Nissan to cut Rogue SUV production due to Nexperia chip shortage

Automaker Nissan will temporarily reduce production of its most popular SUV, the Rogue, in Japan due to a shortage of microchips from the Dutch company Nexperia. The deficit arose amid diplomatic restrictions affecting supplies from China. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the source, Nissan will cut production of the Rogue model by approximately 900 vehicles during the week starting November 10 at its Kyushu plant. The company is also reviewing production volumes for the following week due to uncertainty regarding the supply of parts containing Nexperia chips.

In a statement to Reuters, Nissan confirmed that it would make "minor adjustments to production" at its Kyushu and Oppama plants, where the compact Note model is produced. The company noted that the situation remains unstable, but production will be quickly restored once supplies stabilize.

The chip shortage is linked to the Dutch government's decision to take control of Nexperia to prevent technology transfer to its Chinese parent company, Wingtech. In response, China temporarily banned the export of Nexperia products, causing problems for automakers in various countries.

Although most of Nexperia's chips are manufactured in Europe, about 70% of them are packaged in China. Due to supply disruptions, Honda has already suspended operations at its plant in Mexico and adjusted production in the US and Canada.

Recall

