Ukraine's car fleet replenished with over 2.4 thousand hybrid passenger cars: Toyota maintains leadership

In June, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with over 2,400 hybrid passenger cars. The most popular among them are Toyota RAV4, Nissan Qashqai, and Toyota Yaris Cross, writes UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

It is noted that this is 14% more than last year. The share of new cars in this number was 57%, compared to 55% last year.

In the segment of new passenger cars, the market leader for hybrids remains Toyota RAV-4 (261 units). Nissan Qashqai took second place (84 units). The third most popular is TOYOTA Yaris Cross (70 units).

Among imported used hybrids, Toyota Prius (75 units) holds the lead. Also in the top three are: FORD Escape (58 units) and KIA Niro (49 units). - reported Ukravtoprom.

Addition

In June, demand for used passenger cars from abroad increased by 7%, reaching almost 20 thousand cars. Volkswagen Golf remains the most popular model among imported used cars.

In May 2025, Ukrainians purchased 6.2 thousand imported passenger cars up to five years old. The largest share among them were electric vehicles (46%), among which the most popular was the Tesla Model Y - 544 cars. Also in the top are - Tesla Model 3, Nissan Rogue, Kia Niro, and Mazda CX-5.