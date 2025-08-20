$41.360.10
New Nissan LEAF to be sold in the USA as the "most affordable electric car"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

The new 2026 Nissan LEAF will be the most affordable electric car in the USA, starting at $29,990. It offers a range of up to 485 km and fast charging.

New Nissan LEAF to be sold in the USA as the "most affordable electric car"

The new 2026 Nissan LEAF will be sold in the US as the "most affordable electric car," with a starting price of $30,000, Electrek reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new 2026 Nissan LEAF will arrive at US dealerships any day now. And it's even cheaper than the original model released in 2011. Nissan claims that with prices starting at $30,000, the new LEAF will be the most affordable electric car in the US. And it offers greater range, faster charging, and a host of other improvements.

Nissan's electric hatchback has become a true crossover. The 2026 Nissan LEAF now has a range of over 480 km and a built-in NACS port, so it can be charged at Tesla Superchargers.

Nissan stated that the starting price of the 2026 LEAF is only $29,990, and that it has "the lowest MSRP of any new EV currently sold in the US." It's even cheaper than the original LEAF, released in 2011 for $32,780.

Despite additional features and greater range, the 2026 LEAF SV+ trim starts at $34,230, which is almost $2,000 less than the 2025 model.

Vinay Shahani, Nissan's Senior Vice President of US Marketing and Sales, stated after the LEAF's launch 15 years ago that the automaker "is still committed to making EVs accessible to everyone." Shahani added: "That's how we've maintained the LEAF's consistent price across three generations, giving owners more style, more technology, more features, and significantly improved range compared to the original 2011 model."

Equipped with a 75 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, the 2026 Nissan LEAF now has a range of up to 485 km. This is a significant improvement over the previous model's maximum range of 340 km.

It can also fast charge (from 10% to 80%) in just 35 minutes. Nissan has added new features, including a dimmable panoramic roof, a first in this segment.

The redesigned interior features a minimalist configuration with dual driver display and infotainment screens. S and S+ models feature 12.3-inch screens, while SV+ and Platinum+ trims get updated 14.3-inch screens.

Built-in Google is available with Google Maps and Intelligent Route Planner to make travel easy. Nissan has added new camera technology that provides new features as standard, such as intelligent around view monitor, invisible hood view, and wide front view.

Nissan will soon announce pricing for the base LEAF S. The new 2026 LEAF will begin arriving at dealerships in the US this fall.

Nissan Leaf changed class and became an electric crossover this month04.06.25, 15:12 • 2765 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
United States dollar
Tesla, Inc.
Nissan
United States
Google