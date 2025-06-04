Nissan Leaf changed class and became an electric crossover this month

The updated third-generation Nissan Leaf will be released this month. The model has changed class and is now positioned as an electric crossover, while maintaining high technology and aerodynamic efficiency.

This is reported by UkrAvtoProm, reports UNN.

Having increased in size, the LEAF has moved into the crossover segment. The electric car is built on the Nissan CMF-EV platform, like the Ariya - writes UkrAvtoProm.

Thanks to carefully thought-out body shapes, as noted, the car demonstrates excellent aerodynamic performance: the drag coefficient is 0.26 for the Japanese and American markets and even lower - 0.25 - for the European version.

The interior of the electric car has also undergone a technological upgrade: modern screens of the multimedia system and a digital instrument panel have appeared. A special feature of the novelty is an electrochromic panoramic roof, which can be adjusted in sections.

Production of the new Nissan Leaf will begin at the company's plant in Sunderland, UK, where preparations are already underway for the serial production of the upgraded electric car.

