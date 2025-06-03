$41.620.09
Crossover topped the ranking of the world's best-selling cars: which one is it about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

The Toyota RAV4 crossover topped the ranking of the world's best-selling cars from January to April 2025, increasing sales by 0.5%. In April, hybrids became the market leaders for new passenger cars in the EU.

Crossover topped the ranking of the world's best-selling cars: which one is it about

The leader in the ranking of the world's best-selling cars from January to April 2025 was the Toyota RAV4 crossover, sales of which increased by 0.5%. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the Ukrautoprom association.

Details

"The leader in the ranking of the world's best-selling cars from January to April 2025 was the Toyota RAV4 crossover, sales of which, according to focus2move, increased by 0.5%," the report said.

Top 10

TOP-10 models in the global new car market:

  • Toyota RAV4 (+0.5%);
    • Toyota Corolla (-13.6%);
      • Ford F-Series (+17.4%);
        • Tesla Model Y (-29.1%);
          • Honda CR-V (+0.8%);
            • Chevrolet Silverado (-5.1%);
              • Hyundai Tucson (-0.5%);
                • Toyota Camry (+4.1%);
                  • Toyota Hilux (+0.2%);
                    • Kia Sportage (+0.3%).

                      Addition

                      In April 2025, the number of registrations of new passenger cars in the EU increased by 1.3% year-on-year. Hybrids (HEV) accounted for the largest share of the new passenger car market - 35%.

                      In April, Ukrainians purchased 5,600 imported used cars up to 5 years old, which is 27% of all used cars per month. The largest share in this segment was accounted for by electric cars, and the leader was the Tesla Model Y.

                      Anna Murashko

