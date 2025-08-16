$41.450.00
Nissan driver in Kharkiv hit a woman with an infant on the sidewalk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

In Kharkiv on August 16, a Nissan driver drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a 20-year-old woman and her five-month-old child. The injured were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Nissan driver in Kharkiv hit a woman with an infant on the sidewalk

In Kharkiv, a female driver in a Nissan drove onto the sidewalk and hit a 20-year-old woman and her five-month-old child, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

The accident occurred on August 16, around 2:00 PM, on Yuvileinyi Avenue in the city of Kharkiv.

It was preliminarily established that the female driver of a Nissan car drove onto the sidewalk where pedestrians were walking. As a result of the accident, a 20-year-old woman and a five-month-old baby were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital with injuries.

An investigative and operational group from the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast and the patrol police arrived at the scene.

Additionally

The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 (violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All circumstances of the accident are being established.

Antonina Tumanova

