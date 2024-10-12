Driver of a famous blogger runs over 4 people on a sidewalk in Kyiv, victims claim police inaction
Kyiv • UNN
In the center of Kyiv, the driver of blogger Lidia Smetana drove into the summer terrace of a cafe, injuring 4 people. The victims claim that the police are inactive and demand that the situation be publicized.
Producer Yana Teranis wrote that the driver of blogger Lidiya Smetana ran over her friends who were on the street terrace of a cafe in Kyiv. According to the victims, they faced police inaction. UNN reports with reference to the social networks of the participants of the event.
Details
On social networks, Yana Teranis posted a video from the cafe's surveillance cameras, which captured the moment when a car hit people at the tables.
"Yesterday, a Mercedes owned by the famous blogger lidiya.smetana drove into me and my friends right in the center of the city on the summer terrace (her driver was driving). Due to the inaction of the police, we want to make this situation public," wrote one of the victims, Maria,.
In the post, she describes the situation that occurred on the evening of October 10 on Saksahanskogo Street. According to her, a Mercedes ran into metal poles and flower beds, then drove into people and braked sharply. The impact caused people to fall to the ground, but they got up on their own. The driver was inspecting the car at the time and said that "he was from the OE team and would be absolved." However, according to her, the team denied this and provided assistance to the victims.
She also says that although she was able to get up after the blow, she lost consciousness almost immediately. In the hospital, she was diagnosed with a concussion. Other victims suffered injuries to their legs and torso.
The owner of the One by One brand, Lidiya Smetana, also confirmed the fact of an accident involving her personal driver, who was driving a Mercedes. She noted that the driver was carrying things to the Palace of Sports, where the concert of Okean Elzy was taking place, lost control and drove into the cafe. She said she was in touch with the victims.
Recall
