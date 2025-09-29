30 car and SUV models that will disappear from production in 2025

2025 will be a turning point for the automotive industry – 30 models from various segments will finally cease production. Both iconic sports cars from Ferrari, Nissan, and Porsche, as well as everyday family sedans from Chevrolet, Ford, and Subaru, will be discontinued. The reasons vary: from the transition to electrification to low sales. This is stated in an Autoblog article, writes UNN.

Details

Among the most significant losses are the Nissan GT-R R35, which is ending its almost 20-year history, the Ferrari Roma and SF90, and the hybrid supercar Bugatti Bolide.

Nissan GT-R R35

Porsche is discontinuing its 718 Cayman and Boxster lines with gasoline engines, preparing for the electric era. Maserati is ceasing production of the MC20, and Morgan is saying goodbye to the Plus Six.

Porsche Cayman

European premium brands are also undergoing major changes. Audi is phasing out production of the A4, A5 Coupe and Cabriolet, and the A7 (excluding the RS), while also discontinuing the electric Q8 e-tron. BMW is discontinuing the X4 and the basic XM with a V8 engine.

BMW X4

Lexus is removing the RC, LC Hybrid, and some IS trim levels from its lineup, although the latter is being prepared for a revival in 2026. Cadillac is discontinuing the XT4 and XT6, and Infiniti – the QX50 and QX55. Genesis, in turn, is abandoning the electric G80 EV.

Cadillac XT4

The mass segment will also not escape the "purge": the Chevrolet Malibu, Ford Focus, and Subaru Legacy will leave the market. Nissan is ceasing production of the budget sedan Versa and the Ariya electric car, which never won over American buyers.

Alfa Romeo is discontinuing the gasoline versions of the Giulia and Stelvio, and Volvo is saying goodbye to the S60, V60 (excluding Cross Country), S90, and V90. Acura is ceasing production of the TLX, which was once the "heart" of the brand's sports lineup.

Acura TLX

Thus, the automotive industry is in a phase of consolidation: manufacturers are abandoning sedans, coupes, and niche powertrains, focusing resources on SUVs, hybrids, and electric vehicles. However, experts emphasize: every end means a new beginning. In 2025, the market will lose legends, but at the same time, it will provide fertile ground for the emergence of bold electric and hybrid platforms that will define the next decade.

