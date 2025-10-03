US recalls over 19,000 Nissan electric vehicles due to fire risk during charging

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced a recall of 19,077 Nissan electric vehicles in the US due to a potential fire hazard. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

The cause of the fire hazard is named as possible overheating of batteries during fast charging, which can pose a serious danger to vehicle owners.

According to Reuters, citing NHTSA data, the manufacturer urges car owners to check recall information and take necessary measures for the safe use of electric vehicles. The company did not specify whether the recall applies to certain models or model years.

