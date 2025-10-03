US recalls over 19,000 Nissan electric vehicles due to fire risk during charging

$41.280.05
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 15856 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 18604 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
10:33 AM • 15104 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 29333 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 29510 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 19548 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19715 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16168 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 15393 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter
An explosion occurred at the Azot chemical plant in the Perm region of Russia.
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Olena Sosedka
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Europe
Odesa
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
Forbes
Brent Crude
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

US recalls over 19,000 Nissan electric vehicles due to fire risk during charging

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall of 19,077 Nissan electric vehicles in the US. The reason is the possible overheating of batteries during fast charging, which poses a fire hazard.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced a recall of 19,077 Nissan electric vehicles in the US due to a potential fire hazard. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

The cause of the fire hazard is named as possible overheating of batteries during fast charging, which can pose a serious danger to vehicle owners.

According to Reuters, citing NHTSA data, the manufacturer urges car owners to check recall information and take necessary measures for the safe use of electric vehicles. The company did not specify whether the recall applies to certain models or model years.

30 car and SUV models that will disappear from production in 2025

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Electricity
Reuters
Nissan
United States