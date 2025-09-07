Fatal road accident in Kyiv: Audi driver swerved into oncoming lane - police

A road traffic accident occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, resulting in the death of two people. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, today around 5:00 PM, a 24-year-old Audi driver, speeding on Kharkivske Highway, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Nissan car. The Audi caught fire from the impact. The driver and his 45-year-old passenger died on the spot.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan, aged 59 and 47, as well as a 22-year-old pedestrian, sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. As noted by the police, a criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules.

