Fatal road accident in Kyiv: Audi driver swerved into oncoming lane - police

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
04:45 PM • 4222 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 18096 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 32376 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 51141 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 66330 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 97774 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 81341 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52424 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56432 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77740 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 13418 views
Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blockedSeptember 7, 09:19 AM • 9152 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.PhotoSeptember 7, 09:40 AM • 5070 views
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime02:10 PM • 6396 views
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support02:53 PM • 11363 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 97774 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 81341 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 77740 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 56683 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 78831 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 13463 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 19670 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 52306 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 107461 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 49370 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: Audi driver swerved into oncoming lane - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

A road accident occurred in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, resulting in the death of two people. The Audi driver swerved into the oncoming lane and collided with a Nissan.

Fatal road accident in Kyiv: Audi driver swerved into oncoming lane - police

A road traffic accident occurred in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, resulting in the death of two people. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, today around 5:00 PM, a 24-year-old Audi driver, speeding on Kharkivske Highway, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Nissan car. The Audi caught fire from the impact. The driver and his 45-year-old passenger died on the spot.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan, aged 59 and 47, as well as a 22-year-old pedestrian, sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene. As noted by the police, a criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules.

In Kyiv, a car rammed another car: a military serviceman is reported injured03.09.25, 11:07 • 5083 views

Veronika Marchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Audi
Nissan
Kyiv