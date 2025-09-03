In Kyiv, a car rammed another car: a military serviceman is reported injured

In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, a car rammed another vehicle and pushed it along the road, then disappeared from the scene. Social media reports indicate that a serviceman was injured in the incident, but law enforcement did not confirm this information, UNN reports, citing Kyiv police.

Details

In Kyiv, on Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard, a car rammed another vehicle, pushing it out of its way, and then disappeared from the scene. Kyiv police reported that no one was injured in the incident.

In this case, there were no casualties. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. - reported the Kyiv police.

The police also refused to comment on information from social media users about a serviceman allegedly being hit during this incident.

Addition

The SBI initiated criminal proceedings regarding the fatal road accident in Kyiv, where a law enforcement officer died. The accident occurred at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov and Kazymyr Malevych streets.

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a 67-year-old Hyundai driver ran over a 76-year-old cyclist. The victim died on the spot.