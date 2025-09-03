$41.370.05
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 3318 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 9414 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 14663 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 15747 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 71830 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 102003 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 140272 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 150506 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80076 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 143257 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
In Kyiv, a car rammed another car: a military serviceman is reported injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1890 views

In Kyiv, on Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard, a car rammed another vehicle and fled. There are no casualties as a result of the incident.

In Kyiv, a car rammed another car: a military serviceman is reported injured

In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, a car rammed another vehicle and pushed it along the road, then disappeared from the scene. Social media reports indicate that a serviceman was injured in the incident, but law enforcement did not confirm this information, UNN reports, citing Kyiv police.

Details

In Kyiv, on Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard, a car rammed another vehicle, pushing it out of its way, and then disappeared from the scene. Kyiv police reported that no one was injured in the incident.

In this case, there were no casualties. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

- reported the Kyiv police.

The police also refused to comment on information from social media users about a serviceman allegedly being hit during this incident.

Addition

The SBI initiated criminal proceedings regarding the fatal road accident in Kyiv, where a law enforcement officer died. The accident occurred at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov and Kazymyr Malevych streets.

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a 67-year-old Hyundai driver ran over a 76-year-old cyclist. The victim died on the spot.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyKyivEventsAuto
Kyiv