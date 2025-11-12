BYD builds a "factory city": new giant plant in China to be larger than San Francisco – media

Chinese automaker BYD is completing a grandiose factory in Zhengzhou, which will cover an area of 130 square kilometers – more than San Francisco, Paris, or Barcelona. This will be the world's largest complex for the production of electric vehicles and batteries. This is reported by Deepnewz, writes UNN.

The project envisages not only industrial facilities but also residential areas, shopping centers, and recreation zones – in fact, the creation of a full-fledged "factory city." The enterprise plans to produce up to one million electric cars annually.

In addition, BYD acquired more than 80 hectares of land in Xi'an for $52 million to build a new battery factory. The company also launched its sixth car carrier, BYD Xi'an, which can transport more than 9,200 cars and will soon embark on its first voyage.

Large-scale investments confirm BYD's desire to strengthen its position as a global leader in electric car production, surpassing even Tesla in terms of expansion.

