BYD builds a "factory city": new giant plant in China to be larger than San Francisco – media

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 6132 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 12969 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 16706 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 20733 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21034 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 23229 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 39911 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62074 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81165 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126898 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56289 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 55772 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 30300 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25200 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36374 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 16888 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36632 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25507 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 56031 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126898 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Yulia Svyrydenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 868 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 15862 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56520 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 57524 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 33345 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Bild

BYD builds a "factory city": new giant plant in China to be larger than San Francisco – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

Car and battery manufacturer BYD is completing a 130 square kilometer plant in Zhengzhou, China, which will become the world's largest complex for the production of electric vehicles and batteries. It will produce up to one million electric cars annually.

BYD builds a "factory city": new giant plant in China to be larger than San Francisco – media

Chinese automaker BYD is completing a grandiose factory in Zhengzhou, which will cover an area of 130 square kilometers – more than San Francisco, Paris, or Barcelona. This will be the world's largest complex for the production of electric vehicles and batteries. This is reported by Deepnewz, writes UNN.

Details

The project envisages not only industrial facilities but also residential areas, shopping centers, and recreation zones – in fact, the creation of a full-fledged "factory city." The enterprise plans to produce up to one million electric cars annually.

Nissan sells its headquarters in Japan for 97 billion yen amid restructuring and downsizing10.11.25, 12:32 • 5227 views

In addition, BYD acquired more than 80 hectares of land in Xi'an for $52 million to build a new battery factory. The company also launched its sixth car carrier, BYD Xi'an, which can transport more than 9,200 cars and will soon embark on its first voyage.

Large-scale investments confirm BYD's desire to strengthen its position as a global leader in electric car production, surpassing even Tesla in terms of expansion.

China expands missile production: satellite images reveal significant increase in facilities08.11.25, 06:31 • 4862 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Energy
Electricity
Tesla, Inc.
Nissan
Paris
San Francisco
China
Japan