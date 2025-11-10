Nissan sells its headquarters in Japan for 97 billion yen amid restructuring and downsizing

ukenru
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 17463 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
09:50 AM • 45026 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:28 AM • 27778 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 33381 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 35472 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 28682 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 53799 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 84628 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76835 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusives
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 24577 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 32313 views
Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercisesPhotoNovember 10, 03:40 AM • 20130 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM • 17065 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 17866 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:50 AM • 45098 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 9, 08:00 AM • 128934 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 8, 08:00 AM • 175756 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 03:32 PM • 197185 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 02:58 PM • 146393 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Herman Halushchenko
Olena Ivanovska
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
China
Hungary
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 14763 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 50855 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 99083 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 166971 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 102128 views
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Gold

Nissan sells its headquarters in Japan for 97 billion yen amid restructuring and downsizing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2554 views

Nissan Motor is selling its global headquarters in Yokohama to KKR for 97 billion yen, which will generate an extraordinary profit of 73.9 billion yen. The deal will be completed by December 2025, and Nissan will continue to lease the building for 20 years.

Nissan sells its headquarters in Japan for 97 billion yen amid restructuring and downsizing

By the end of the current year, Nissan Motor will complete the deal to sell its global headquarters in Yokohama, amid plans to earn over 360 billion euros for the fiscal year.

UNN reports with reference to Nikkei.

Details

Nissan Motor is selling its headquarters in Yokohama, Nishi district, to KKR. The sale price is 97 billion yen, and the company will record an extraordinary profit of 73.9 billion yen in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

For reference

On March 6, Nissan Motor announced the sale of its headquarters in Yokohama. The sale is planned to be completed in December 2025. Nissan will enter into a "sale and leaseback" agreement, continuing to use the facility for 20 years.

The buyer is MJI (Chuo, Tokyo), a special purpose company (SPC). It is a private fund formed by American investment funds associated with KKR and Mizuho Real Estate Investment Advisors, with Taiwanese auto parts manufacturer Min Sheng Group (Mins Group) as the main investor.

Nissan needs urgent corporate restructuring

Nissan faces an unstable financial situation due to declining sales in the United States and China. The sale of the headquarters is part of an operational restructuring. The company is selling assets and closing seventeen plants, cutting 20,000 jobs worldwide.

Recall

Automaker Nissan will temporarily reduce production of the Rogue SUV in Japan due to a shortage of microchips from the Dutch company Nexperia amid diplomatic restrictions. The reduction will be about 900 cars over the week, starting November 10, at the Kyushu plant.

Ukrainians buy 60% more used cars from abroad, Tesla is in the top10.11.25, 10:23 • 5404 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
Technology
Brand
Tokyo
China
United States