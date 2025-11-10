Nissan sells its headquarters in Japan for 97 billion yen amid restructuring and downsizing

By the end of the current year, Nissan Motor will complete the deal to sell its global headquarters in Yokohama, amid plans to earn over 360 billion euros for the fiscal year.

UNN reports with reference to Nikkei.

Nissan Motor is selling its headquarters in Yokohama, Nishi district, to KKR. The sale price is 97 billion yen, and the company will record an extraordinary profit of 73.9 billion yen in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2026.

On March 6, Nissan Motor announced the sale of its headquarters in Yokohama. The sale is planned to be completed in December 2025. Nissan will enter into a "sale and leaseback" agreement, continuing to use the facility for 20 years.

The buyer is MJI (Chuo, Tokyo), a special purpose company (SPC). It is a private fund formed by American investment funds associated with KKR and Mizuho Real Estate Investment Advisors, with Taiwanese auto parts manufacturer Min Sheng Group (Mins Group) as the main investor.

Nissan needs urgent corporate restructuring

Nissan faces an unstable financial situation due to declining sales in the United States and China. The sale of the headquarters is part of an operational restructuring. The company is selling assets and closing seventeen plants, cutting 20,000 jobs worldwide.

Automaker Nissan will temporarily reduce production of the Rogue SUV in Japan due to a shortage of microchips from the Dutch company Nexperia amid diplomatic restrictions. The reduction will be about 900 cars over the week, starting November 10, at the Kyushu plant.

