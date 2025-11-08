ukenru
The Guardian

China expands missile production: satellite images reveal significant increase in facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

Satellite images have shown that China is actively expanding missile production facilities, increasing their area by more than 2 million square meters since 2020. More than 60% of the 136 missile industry or Chinese Rocket Force facilities show signs of expansion.

China expands missile production: satellite images reveal significant increase in facilities

Over the past five years, China has actively expanded its missile production facilities. This is evidenced by satellite images analyzed by CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that more than 60% of the 136 facilities related to the missile industry or China's Rocket Force, which manages the country's nuclear arsenal, show signs of expansion.

These facilities include factories, research and testing centers, which have increased by more than 2 million m² compared to early 2020. Satellite images show new towers, bunkers, and embankments, and in some cases, even missile parts.

Some of these facilities have appeared on the sites of former villages and agricultural lands.

CNN also identified 99 missile industry-related facilities, of which 65 have been expanded, and out of 37 Chinese Rocket Force bases, 22 have undergone development in the last five years.

Since coming to power in 2012, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has invested billions of dollars in acquiring and modernizing military equipment with a clear goal: to rapidly transform the country's armed forces, known as the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA), into a "world-class" combat force.

- the post states. 

Xi Jinping has also strengthened the PLA Rocket Force (PLARF) — an elite branch of the military responsible for China's rapidly growing arsenal of nuclear and ballistic missiles. He called these forces "the heart of strategic deterrence, the pillar of the country's status as a great power, and the cornerstone of national security."

According to CNN, China's missile production capabilities supply almost all branches of the country's military, which is the largest army in the world with over 2 million personnel.

Journalists note that missile production in China has sharply increased after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. According to satellite analysis, Beijing has almost doubled the pace of missile capacity expansion within two years after the start of the war.

Recall

China's most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, the country's third warship, is equipped with electromagnetic catapults for faster aircraft takeoffs. Its commissioning marked a significant step for Beijing, which now has the largest fleet in the world.

