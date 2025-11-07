The Philippines has launched military exercises "Sea, Sky, and Land" in cooperation with the United States, its key ally. According to the legend, in resistance against an invasion, the main rival is the PRC. UNN reports with reference to Newsweek, AFP, and the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Details

Philippine troops are undergoing 10-day training aimed at repelling an invasion. The exercises are called "AJEX (Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Exercises) DAGIT-PA." The latter is a paraphrase of Tagalog words meaning "Sea, Sky, and Land."

The annual event brings together the army, navy, air force, and marine corps, as well as the coast guard and national police.

The training simulates scenarios that may arise during an amphibious landing. These include countering enemy seizure of airfields or beach landings, as well as ground defense training.

The exercises are taking place in the disputed South China Sea and across Northern Luzon. This region is located opposite Taiwan, on the other side of the strategic Luzon Strait.

The US considers this area a key breakthrough point in the event of a conflict with China - writes Newsweek.

At the opening of the exercises on Tuesday, Philippine Armed Forces Commander Romeo Brawner Jr. told reporters that the military aims to be able to hold out for "at least 20-30 days" in a conflict.

We must rely on ourselves first and foremost. That's why our exercises are ongoing - the Philippine Daily Inquirer quotes him as saying.

China's reaction

Beijing has repeatedly criticized the exercises, calling them anti-China. PRC officials have accused the Philippines of acting as an unwitting pawn in US efforts to contain China's rise.

Recall

Another collision occurred in the South China Sea. In October 2025, according to Manila, a Chinese vessel deliberately rammed a Philippine-flagged ship near the Spratly Islands. China accuses the Philippines of invading its waters. The incident occurred amid protracted tensions in the strategically important region.

