Experts named the most popular used cars from the USA in Ukraine

Among used cars imported from the USA to Ukraine, the most popular are Tesla, Ford, and Jeep. Separately, the UkrAutoprom report states that among the "second-hand" vehicles imported from the United States, over 40% are gasoline cars, UNN reports.

Details

In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians purchased 22,000 used passenger cars imported from the USA, which is 4% more than in the same period a year ago.

A new study has identified the most popular used cars imported to Ukraine from the USA.

Top five most popular "second-hand" cars made in the USA in Ukraine:

TESLA Model Y – 2872 units. TESLA Model 3 – 2605 units. FORD Escape – 1546 units. JEEP Cherokee – 1202 units. NISSAN Rogue – 1151 units.

Experts also add:

Of the total number purchased in the first half of 2025, 42% are gasoline cars. But electric vehicles accounted for 41%. Hybrid cars account for 8%. Diesel – 5%. Cars with LPG – 4%.



