What car colors do Ukrainians choose - new data

The most popular color for new cars in Ukraine is gray, chosen by a third of car buyers this year, reported the "Ukrautoprom" association on Monday, writes UNN.

"Gray cars are in the highest demand among Ukrainian motorists this year. Of the new passenger cars sold in the first half of 2025, 33.6% were gray," the report states.

The leader in the "gray" team, as indicated, is the TOYOTA RAV-4 crossover.

White turned out to be the second most popular – 29.5% of registered new cars. The most numerous among them was the RENAULT Duster.

Cars of classic black color were chosen by 16.8% of buyers, and this is the third result. In this color, TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado models were registered more often than others.

6.3% of motorists chose blue cars. The leader among blue cars is the SUZUKI Vitara.

The top five most popular colors in the Ukrainian new passenger car market are rounded out by green (5.8%). And the leader among them is the RENAULT Duster.

