Nissan updates Skyline and confirms new rear-wheel drive Infiniti sedan

Automaker Nissan is updating the Skyline and confirming the appearance of a new rear-wheel-drive Infiniti sedan, UNN reports, citing Motor1.com.

Details

The rear-wheel-drive Infiniti Q50 sedan continues to exist in Japan under the name Nissan Skyline. A special version has even appeared, marking the "culmination" of this generation. This 400R Limited version will likely be the final chord before the next-generation car appears at the end of this decade.

The Skyline R400 Limited, released only for Japan, is limited to just 400 units and is equipped with slightly wider 19-inch wheels with Dunlop tires. Nissan also strengthened the front suspension, installed improved brake pads, and a reinforced rear sway bar for better handling. The side mirror housings and rear spoiler are finished with carbon fiber inserts.

A custom numbered plate emphasizes the car's exclusivity, and a carbon fiber center console further distinguishes the R400 Limited from the regular R400. Under the hood, there are no changes: the VR30DDTT engine still produces 400 horsepower. Essentially, the R400 is Nissan's equivalent of the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 with the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

Each unit is sold on a first-come, first-served basis and costs 6,935,500 yen (US$45,400), which is almost US$3,000 more expensive than the regular R400, which is still available in Japan as more powerful than the four-cylinder GT Type P and SP trims. The most affordable version of the four-model lineup starts at the equivalent of US$35,600.

The R400 Limited appeared after the recent announcement of the next-generation Skyline and came days after Infiniti confirmed the release of a new rear-wheel-drive sedan. Speaking at an Automotive Press Association event, Infiniti Americas Vice President Thiago Castro discussed plans for the upcoming rear-wheel-drive sedan. Notably, he ruled out the possibility of a manual transmission.

According to Castro, the new model will be released in 2027 and will be the spiritual successor to the Q50/Skyline. Although he did not discuss technical specifications, it was previously reported that it could use the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Nissan Z, producing up to 450 horsepower. It is expected that the Infiniti-branded sedan will again be built on the same platform as the Nissan Skyline sold in Japan.

The new Q50 is unlikely to be a commercial hit, given the market's shift away from sedans, but it could work wonders for Infiniti's image and help revive interest in the struggling brand, the publication writes.

