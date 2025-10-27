$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 6756 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 15234 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 27637 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 32291 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 33746 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 32520 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 27208 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 58869 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54804 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45989 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Nissan updates Skyline and confirms new rear-wheel drive Infiniti sedan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Automaker Nissan is updating the Skyline and confirming the arrival of a new rear-wheel drive Infiniti sedan. The 400R Limited version, limited to 400 units, costs 6,935,500 yen.

Nissan updates Skyline and confirms new rear-wheel drive Infiniti sedan

Automaker Nissan is updating the Skyline and confirming the appearance of a new rear-wheel-drive Infiniti sedan, UNN reports, citing Motor1.com.

Details

The rear-wheel-drive Infiniti Q50 sedan continues to exist in Japan under the name Nissan Skyline. A special version has even appeared, marking the "culmination" of this generation. This 400R Limited version will likely be the final chord before the next-generation car appears at the end of this decade.

The Skyline R400 Limited, released only for Japan, is limited to just 400 units and is equipped with slightly wider 19-inch wheels with Dunlop tires. Nissan also strengthened the front suspension, installed improved brake pads, and a reinforced rear sway bar for better handling. The side mirror housings and rear spoiler are finished with carbon fiber inserts.

A custom numbered plate emphasizes the car's exclusivity, and a carbon fiber center console further distinguishes the R400 Limited from the regular R400. Under the hood, there are no changes: the VR30DDTT engine still produces 400 horsepower. Essentially, the R400 is Nissan's equivalent of the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 with the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

Each unit is sold on a first-come, first-served basis and costs 6,935,500 yen (US$45,400), which is almost US$3,000 more expensive than the regular R400, which is still available in Japan as more powerful than the four-cylinder GT Type P and SP trims. The most affordable version of the four-model lineup starts at the equivalent of US$35,600.

The R400 Limited appeared after the recent announcement of the next-generation Skyline and came days after Infiniti confirmed the release of a new rear-wheel-drive sedan. Speaking at an Automotive Press Association event, Infiniti Americas Vice President Thiago Castro discussed plans for the upcoming rear-wheel-drive sedan. Notably, he ruled out the possibility of a manual transmission.

According to Castro, the new model will be released in 2027 and will be the spiritual successor to the Q50/Skyline. Although he did not discuss technical specifications, it was previously reported that it could use the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Nissan Z, producing up to 450 horsepower. It is expected that the Infiniti-branded sedan will again be built on the same platform as the Nissan Skyline sold in Japan.

The new Q50 is unlikely to be a commercial hit, given the market's shift away from sedans, but it could work wonders for Infiniti's image and help revive interest in the struggling brand, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Auto
Trend
Brand
Nissan
Japan