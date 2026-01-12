Ferrari 12Cilindri becomes an investment object: first units resold for $700,000

$42.990.00
January 11, 06:21 PM • 11372 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 19073 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 20045 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 21580 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 39052 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 30092 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33579 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43693 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 68131 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 45175 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Popular news
Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped, utility workers continue their work - OVAVideoJanuary 11, 05:27 PM • 4886 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 10193 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 7812 views
Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use carsVideoJanuary 11, 07:23 PM • 2250 views
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regionsJanuary 11, 08:01 PM • 2572 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 39049 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 107068 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 133509 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 102621 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114553 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 1810 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 2016 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 22167 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24845 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80633 views
Ferrari 12Cilindri becomes an investment object: first units resold for $700,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

A 2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri supercar with 441 km on the odometer has been sold for $700,000. This confirms its status as a valuable collectible asset due to the uncertain future of V12 engines.

Ferrari 12Cilindri becomes an investment object: first units resold for $700,000

The brand new 2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri supercar, with only 274 miles (441 km) on the odometer, was sold through the duPont Registry platform for approximately $700,000. This significantly exceeds the initial market price, confirming the model's status as a valuable collectible asset from the very beginning of sales. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The sold specimen is finished in classic Rosso Mugello with a Cuoio leather and Alcantara interior. The car is equipped with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 830 hp, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Nvidia and Tesla have chosen different strategies to achieve autonomous driving11.01.26, 01:02 • 3440 views

Equipment features include:

  • 21-inch forged wheels with satin finish;
    • carbon-ceramic brakes with yellow Giallo calipers;
      • hand-painted Scuderia Ferrari shields;
        • full body protective film (PPF).

          The market views the V12 as a financial instrument

          The high resale value is due to the uncertainty of the future of large naturally aspirated V12 engines in connection with the automotive industry's transition to hybrid and electric powertrains. For collectors, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is the successor to iconic models such as the 250 GTO and 812 Superfast.

          Investors see this car as one of the last "pure" GTs from Maranello, which guarantees an increase in value in the long term. Currently, demand for early examples of the model with minimal mileage consistently exceeds supply on auction sites. 

          Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia Luna Rossa: only 10 units and five times the downforce10.01.26, 03:01 • 13645 views

          Stepan Haftko

