Ferrari 12Cilindri becomes an investment object: first units resold for $700,000

The brand new 2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri supercar, with only 274 miles (441 km) on the odometer, was sold through the duPont Registry platform for approximately $700,000. This significantly exceeds the initial market price, confirming the model's status as a valuable collectible asset from the very beginning of sales. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The sold specimen is finished in classic Rosso Mugello with a Cuoio leather and Alcantara interior. The car is equipped with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 830 hp, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Equipment features include:

21-inch forged wheels with satin finish;

carbon-ceramic brakes with yellow Giallo calipers;

hand-painted Scuderia Ferrari shields;

full body protective film (PPF).

The market views the V12 as a financial instrument

The high resale value is due to the uncertainty of the future of large naturally aspirated V12 engines in connection with the automotive industry's transition to hybrid and electric powertrains. For collectors, the Ferrari 12Cilindri is the successor to iconic models such as the 250 GTO and 812 Superfast.

Investors see this car as one of the last "pure" GTs from Maranello, which guarantees an increase in value in the long term. Currently, demand for early examples of the model with minimal mileage consistently exceeds supply on auction sites.

