Nvidia and Tesla have chosen different strategies to achieve autonomous driving

At the CES 2026 technology exhibition in Las Vegas, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang presented the Alpamayo family of AI models, marking a new stage in the global race for autonomous technologies. The presentation sparked a public discussion between Huang and Elon Musk, highlighting a fundamental difference in the two giants' approaches to creating autonomous vehicles. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Jensen Huang called the launch of Alpamayo "the ChatGPT moment for physical artificial intelligence." The main feature of the new model is its ability to "reason": the system not only recognizes objects but also explains its actions in natural language. For example, the AI can say: "I am braking because the brake lights ahead have come on, and the car may stop."

Unlike Tesla, which develops a closed ecosystem, Nvidia made Alpamayo an open-source model, publishing it on the Hugging Face platform. This allows any car manufacturer to integrate and retrain the system for their own needs. The first partner was Mercedes-Benz, which plans to release an updated CLA model with Alpamayo technology on US roads by the end of 2026.

The main discrepancy lies in the architecture:

Tesla FSD is based on end-to-end neural networks that learn from gigantic arrays of real driver video data, creating a system that acts "instinctively."

Nvidia Alpamayo uses a hybrid approach: neural networks for perception and symbolic reasoning for decision-making, which makes the AI's logic transparent to regulators and users.

